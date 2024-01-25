Date finally set for this years Dragon Boat Challenge at Scarborough's North Yorkshire Water Park

Scarborough Cavaliers Rotary Club, that organise this extremely popular event in the North Yorkshire calendar, have just announced the date for 2024.

The event, which takes place at the North Yorkshire Water Park, will be held on Sunday, June 16.

Club President, David Francis said: “Whilst dragon boat racing at Wykeham has been well supported in the past, we are determined to make this year’s event even bigger and better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“To do that we need more people and organisations to come forward and sponsor a boat, as well as raise teams of paddlers.” he added.

Anyone interested can contact the club by emailing them Scarborough[email protected].

This year the Rotary Club will again receive funding from the Yorkshire Coast BID, which is keen to help add value to the dragon boat challenge and make it grow as an event.

Kerry Carruthers, Chief Executive of the Yorkshire Coast BID explained their involvement: “Dragon boat racing at the water park is a super attraction for the Yorkshire Coast.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as providing a super fun day-out for everyone involved, last year it raised twenty thousand pounds with twenty-six charities receiving funding,” she commented.

The town’s Charter Mayor has been invited to officially open the event, together with starting the

first race.

The dragon boat racing will begin at 10.00am with teams of 17 paddlers in 12-metre-long boats competing in a series of races, culminating in grand finals at around 4.00pm.

Trophies will also be awarded to the winners, together with medals kindly sponsored by the BID.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prizes will also be awarded to paddlers in special categories, such as the best fancy dressed boat, the boat that has raised the most funds for their chosen charity; fastest women’s team.

A programme, funded by the BID, will be available on the day detailing the teams, sponsors and supported charities.