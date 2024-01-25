News you can trust since 1882
Date finally set for this years Dragon Boat Challenge at Scarborough's North Yorkshire Water Park

Scarborough Cavaliers Rotary Club, that organise this extremely popular event in the North Yorkshire calendar, have just announced the date for 2024.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 25th Jan 2024, 11:00 GMT
Scarborough Cavaliers Rotary Club, that organise this extremely popular event in the North Yorkshire calendar, have just announced the date for 2024.

The event, which takes place at the North Yorkshire Water Park, will be held on Sunday, June 16.

Club President, David Francis said: “Whilst dragon boat racing at Wykeham has been well supported in the past, we are determined to make this year’s event even bigger and better.”

“To do that we need more people and organisations to come forward and sponsor a boat, as well as raise teams of paddlers.” he added.

Anyone interested can contact the club by emailing them Scarborough[email protected].

This year the Rotary Club will again receive funding from the Yorkshire Coast BID, which is keen to help add value to the dragon boat challenge and make it grow as an event.

Kerry Carruthers, Chief Executive of the Yorkshire Coast BID explained their involvement: “Dragon boat racing at the water park is a super attraction for the Yorkshire Coast.”

“As well as providing a super fun day-out for everyone involved, last year it raised twenty thousand pounds with twenty-six charities receiving funding,” she commented.

The town’s Charter Mayor has been invited to officially open the event, together with starting the

first race.

The dragon boat racing will begin at 10.00am with teams of 17 paddlers in 12-metre-long boats competing in a series of races, culminating in grand finals at around 4.00pm.

Trophies will also be awarded to the winners, together with medals kindly sponsored by the BID.

Prizes will also be awarded to paddlers in special categories, such as the best fancy dressed boat, the boat that has raised the most funds for their chosen charity; fastest women’s team.

A programme, funded by the BID, will be available on the day detailing the teams, sponsors and supported charities.

There will be a presentation evening at the Downe Arms Country Inn on Wednesday, July 10 when monies raised by the sponsors and the paddlers will be handed out to the nominated charities.

