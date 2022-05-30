The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, then last year’s season was delayed due to coronavirus and then was later cancelled due to the expert naval warfare commentator self-isolating.

This year, the Battle of Peasholm will return on Monday June 13 at 6pm for half an hour.

Following that, it will be back on Thursday June 23 at 6pm, Saturday June 25 at 3pm, Monday June 27 at 3pm and Thursday June 30 at 3pm.

The Battle of Peasholm will return in two weeks after two years of cancellations and delays.

After these dates, the naval warfare can be watched every Monday, Thursday and Saturday throughout July and August at 3pm.

The event began in 1927 when the ships were modelled after First World War Dreadnoughts.

However, after a break during the Second World War, the fleet had deteriorated and was replaced with new 21ft vessels to recreate the Battle of the River Plate - HMS Ajax, Achilles and Exeter and the German ship Graf Von Spree

Through the 60s more ships were added and the format changed to include aircraft and a submarine.