L to R Sharon McNair Emma Bristow Neil Barwise-Carr and Mark Farnsworth.

A Yorkshire garden centre group has recruited a new board member as it prepares for future growth across its multi-site business, including Dean's Garden Centre in Scarborough.

Yorkshire Garden Centres group has appointed Emma Bristow as its full-time finance director.

In her new role, Mrs Bristow will lead the finance team to support the continued growth of the business. An early priority is to accelerate the use of technology within the finance function to improve the efficiency of all the finance processes.

Mrs Bristow joins the Yorkshire Garden Centres team from the leisure industry where she has spent the last 12 years working with high growth SMEs. SMRs Bristow said: "I'm excited to join a local business in a great sector with so much potential for growth and development. It was important to me to find a role within a company that showed a real passion for its people, with strong values that aligned with my own."

Mark Farnsworth, Yorkshire Garden Centres' MD, said: "We are delighted to welcome Emma with the creation of this full time finance director role in our business. Emma will work alongside Charlie Barker, who retains overall financial control across the wider group of companies.

"Our business has grown quickly over the last three years, and we need to ensure that our systems and processes are truly fit for purpose and fit for the future. Emma has a wealth of experience and a great track record in managing these challenges. We are really looking forward to working with her."