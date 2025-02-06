Deep clean at Ryedale tourist attraction Eden Camp ready for new season

The deep clean at Eden Camp, the modern history museum in Malton, is under way.

A thorough task is needed to preserve and maintain the thousands of artefacts and displays across the historic site that includes 22 original huts in what is the only remaining Prisoner of War camp in Britain.

With more than 1,000 objects on display, ranging from wartime artefacts to historical memorabilia, the team at Eden Camp is dedicated to ensuring that every item is well-maintained and ready for the season ahead.

Each year, the conservation process can take up to a few months, with high-priority items such as fragile objects and delicate textiles receiving particular attention.

Some of the artefacts currently being cared for include the horses in Save It Street and their tack, which are being treated with leather balsam to ensure their longevity.

Display cabinets and historical signage are undergoing cleaning and restoration to maintain their authenticity and visual appeal.

The team at Eden Camp takes great care in handling these historic pieces, using specialised tools such as soft brushes, microfibre cloths, and cotton swabs.

Where necessary, distilled water is used sparingly to clean surfaces, while leather products are refreshed with balsam to prevent cracking and deterioration.

Getting the Eden Camp exhibits spick and span for the new season.

Summer O’Brien, Collections and Engagement Manager at Eden Camp, said: “As part of our ongoing conservation efforts, the team regularly rotates objects and cleans display cases to prevent deterioration and ensure each piece remains in top condition.

"This meticulous work not only protects these valuable artefacts but also enhances the visitor experience, offering fresh perspectives on the rich history we showcase across the whole site.”

Visit www.edencamp.co.uk for more.