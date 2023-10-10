'Deeply moving' Wave of Light event in Bridlington to take place in support those 'who have experienced child loss'

The special Wave of Light event is set to take place on October 15 at the Expanse Hotel in Bridlington, from 7pm-8pm.

Organised by Bridlington resident Claire Louise, last year’s Wave of Light event was the first of its kind in the town.

The event brings together the community for an hour of reflection, lighting candles in memory of babies who have died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event aims to bring the town’s community together and create a supportive space for those grieving.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Louise said: “Last year, we held our very first Wave of Light event, and the response was both overwhelming and deeply moving.

“Parents who had experienced the loss of their babies too soon came together to remember and honour their little ones in a way that touched our hearts profoundly.

“We lit candles, we spoke their names, and we shared our grief and healing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My own family experienced the heartbreaking loss of our little boy, Ruben, at 16 weeks into my pregnancy. It was a deeply painful and emotional journey for us.

“Our personal loss pushes us to strive for better support within Bridlington. It is one of the most heartbreaking experiences to go through, and feeling alone in that journey only compounds the pain.

“Knowing that there is a space where we can be with others who understand is incredibly important to us.

“Nobody wants to carry the weight of child loss on their shoulders, so if we can lighten that grief, even just a little, we will.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Throughout this difficult time, Hannah Rose Funeral Services provided unwavering support from day one.

“When I expressed my desire to participate in the Wave of Light event to Michelle, the funeral director, she immediately offered Hannah Rose Funeral Services' support in any way possible.

“They graciously cover the event's expenses, including candles and memorial gifts. This year, they will also be providing hot drinks for the evening.”

Michelle Low, Funeral Director at Hannah Rose Funeral Services, said: "The Wave of Light holds immense importance for us. We've heard from many attendees of last year's event that support for those who have experienced child loss is often scarce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When Claire and her family approached us with this idea, we knew we had to be a part of it. Supporting our local community is a priority, and the Wave of Light aligns closely with our values."

The Wave of Light event take place October 15, at Expanse Hotel in Bridlington. Claire Louise and her family will be in attendance alongside Hannah Rose Funeral Services at 6:30pm. The poignant candle-lighting ceremony will commence at 7 pm and continue for an hour.