Delight as Puffins Galore! sculpture trail is extended until Easter next year

Organiser’s of the project have announced that the trail will remain until the end of the Easter holiday in 2023. This follows its success as a visitor attraction, and popular demand from members of the public and local businesses.

The giant puffin sculptures have increased visitor numbers to the Yorkshire Coast and East Riding, as more than 100,000 people follow the trail of 42 decorated statues.

Co-Director of Puffins Galore! Rick Welton said: “The public response has been unbelievably positive, with real affection for the puffin sculptures. Fans of all ages have visited from across the country.

“At the last count, app downloads had exceeded 15,000. We also distributed over 75,000 free Puffins Galore! Spotter’s Guides with more on their way through libraries, tourist information centres, shops, venues and businesses.

“Our conservative estimate is that over 200,000 people will have followed the trail before they are either sold to sponsors or, auctioned to raise funds for charity in May next year.”

Martyn Coltman, chair of Regeneration of Bridlington Old Town, said: “As a sponsor and as a business owner we are delighted at the incredible response to Puffins Galore!

“It has surpassed all our expectations; dramatically increased footfall across the town, benefitting so many businesses and has been a very worthwhile and cost-effective investment. We are delighted to hear it is to be extended to April.”

Abbie Ferrar, visitor experience manager at RSPB Bempton Cliffs added: “Our puffin, known as The Balance of Threat and Hope, decorated by artist Sarah Dalton, has been very happy here at the RSPB Bempton Cliffs Visitor Centre.

“We are thrilled that Puffins Galore! fans have continued to visit the sculpture.”

Harry Foreman, director of Mr Moo’s at Skipsea, said: “Sponsoring Clue-Ella Puffinella, decorated by artist Michaela Truelove, has been fantastic for our business.”