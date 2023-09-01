Dementia Forward charity announce awareness walk around Scarborough's South Cliff Gardens - here's what you need to know

The charity Dementia Forward are encouraging people to join them on an awareness walk around Scarborough’s South Cliff Gardens.

The walk will take place on Sunday, September 10 where everyone will be welcome. The registration takes place from 10.30am at the Beeforth’s Hive Community Hub, and the walk begins at 11am.

Dementia affects nearly one million people in the UK and North Yorkshire charity Dementia Forward supports over 500 families in the Scarborough area alone.

Debby Lennox, Head of Community Operations , said: “Dementia is something which in some way impacts over 50% of the UK population, yet there is still so much work to do to raise awareness and remove stigma.

"It is vital that we talk about dementia, so that people know where to turn and how to access the support they need. We hope this walk will be an opportunity to gather people together and get that conversation going.”

South Cliff Gardens have recently been restored and following consultation with the Coastal Dementia Pals group, facilitated by Dementia Forward’s Support Advisor Irene Jervis, an accessible pathway was created through the gardens.

The walk has been sponsored by Promedica24, who provide live-in care to those in North Yorkshire and further afield.

Gary Derbyshire, North Yorkshire’s Regional Partner, said: “Promedica24 are very pleased to support Dementia Forward and the great work that they do. I am looking forward to joining the team on the sponsored walk that will help to raise funds to help them in their efforts”.

The Charity is asking for a suggested donation of £5, which includes a yellow t-shirt, and the charity are hoping to see a sea of yellow flood the gardens.

For more information and sponsorship forms, call 01765 601224 or email [email protected].