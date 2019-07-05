Demolition of former Argos building in Scarborough town centre backed by store affected

The demolition of a building in Scarborough town centre has been backed by one of the stores affected.

Daniel Wilson, one of the directors of convenience store One Stop, said that plans to knock down the former Argos building to make way for student accommodation and a new town square are "a good thing for Scarborough".

Talking about the background to yesterday's revelation Mr Wilson said: "In the last year we have been talking to the landlord to extend the unit because we wanted to modernise it.

"We got near to a deal but eventually they said they wouldn't to be able to go ahead with it because the building was going to be sold."

A few months ago Mr Wilson learned that Scarborough Council was planning to buy the building to demolish it and following a series of meetings with the local authority the company agreed to vacate the premises to allow the council to go ahead with their plans.

However, as part of the arrangement between the two parties, Mr Wilson said that a One Stop store is expected to return to Newborough once the development is complete.

"It's a shame that we're not going to be able to trade for a bit, the shop on Newborough is one of our best trading stores, but in the long-term I think it'll be worth it.

"We're going to end up with a new store double the size the one we've got and we'll have a much longer lease which gives us security in the long-term."

Speaking about the council's proposals to regenerate the area, Mr Wilson added: "I think the plans are a positive thing for Scarborough. It's not the greatest building and maybe the council has got a point. Maybe you need to build student accommodation before the students come."

As one store prepares to close, a new one will open on Huntriss Row later this summer.

Mr Wilson announced that the company completed the purchase of the former Royal Bank of Scotland building today and that the new store will open towards the middle of September.

"I think there is a need for a store in the town centre, there's going to be more town centre living so it gives people a chance to have another location."