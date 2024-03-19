Derwent Hunt apologises for ‘any inconvenience’ after hounds stray into Yorkshire Wildlife Trust land

The apology comes after concerns were raised that the hunt had entered Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s land at Chafer Wood without permission.Yorkshire Wildlife Trust issued a statement regarding the incident which read: “We do not allow hunting on our nature reserves, and we do not give permission for hunting of any type on our land; this includes trapping, hunting on foot or horseback, with or without dogs.“This also means we do not allow deliberate or incidental access to our land for anyone engaged in these activities.“In the exceptional circumstances where other people own or control the access or hunting rights to land that we own or manage, they have a legal right to carry out these activities. Some trail hunts cross our land on public rights of way.“As a conservation charity, we work to preserve scarce or threatened habitats, to manage safe places expressly for wildlife.“Our reserves are places we cherish, care for and open for peaceful public enjoyment.“We also work to achieve as much wildlife conservation benefit as we can in every different situation.“We have previously contacted the hunt master associated with the Chafer Wood trespass to urge members of the hunt to stop entering our land, and are disappointed to see that despite this, another incident has occurred.“We will be making direct contact with the hunt concerned to express our concern and to seek agreement for our boundaries to be respected in future.”A spokesperson for the Derwent Hunt said: “The Derwent Hunt conducts lawful trail hunting activities.“On this occasion a few hounds strayed off the scent of the trail that had been laid for them so were retrieved immediately.“The hunt apologised for any inconvenience this may have caused and has subsequently written to the landowner to explain that they will take measures to prevent a recurrence in the future.“The hunt takes great pride in the good relationships it has with the hundreds of landowners who permit the hunt access to their land and is very grateful to them all.”