Details of Remembrance Day commemorations in Scarborough, Pickering and Filey

Wreaths at Oliver's Mount in 2021

A host of remembrance day events are planned in Scarborough, Filey and Pickering including the traditional remembrance day event at Oliver’s Mount and theLaying of the Poppies on the Sea at Scarborough Lifeboat Station.

Mayor Eric Broadbent said: “As Mayor of the Borough of Scarborough the day I always treasure the most in my year of office is Remembrance Sunday.

“The service which I always attend at Oliver’s Mount to give thanks to all our past fallen service men and women is always special to myself as my Great Grandfather William Craven is named on the War Memorial.

Scarborough Remembrance service at Olivers Mount in 2021

“He was killed in France in 1916 having voluntarily joined the army at the age of 52 in order to look after the horses, as his job in Scarborough was a cab driver.

“He joined up along with son Joseph Craven, my Grandfather, who came home alive.

“To me they are both Scarborough Heroes.

Saint Catherine’s Hospice and St Mary’s Parish Church in Scarborough will also join together to hold a special remembrance service.

Laying a wreath

The service will take place on Sunday November 6 from 4pm until 5.30pm at St Mary’s Church, Scarborough.

Arleen Ingham, associate minister and hospice pastoral care coordinator, said: “We have all had a challenging two years and it is quite special to be holding this joint service of remembrance between St Mary's and Saint Catherine’s this year.

"The service aims to bring people together to remember loved ones and there will be an opportunity to light a candle of remembrance.”

Refreshments will be provided after the service and there will be a chance to chat to representatives from the church and Saint Catherine’s.

Rev. Richard Walker saying prayers at Oliver's Mount in 2021

Vicar of St Mary’s Reverend Richard Walker said: “Autumn is such a beautiful season.

“The change of winds and tides shift our vision from the warmth of summer as that season recedes towards the bleakness of winter.

“Yet in between these points, we have a moment to give thanks as the year culminates in reds and golds, mists and frosts.

“As the leaves float free to the ground making us thankful for the trees and their fleeting beauty, they become a symbol of those lives fallen in conflict and in the service of a freedom that we now enjoy.

“We are all mindful of the turbulence in Europe, and the many finding life so hard to manage both physically and emotionally.

“Things are tough and it would be easy to despair.

“Then comes Remembrance.

“It is as significant to us as the Autumn in which it stands.

“We are forced to a stop, to stand and in that moment of quiet to say thank you for those who faced circumstances much worse than ours and didn’t give up.

“Remembrance is the call for us to follow their good example.”

Scarborough’s Remembrance events are as follows:

Sunday November 6 - 11.45am

Laying of the Crosses Service

Alma Square Garden of Remembrance, Scarborough

After the service, the band and veterans will march past Town Hall where the borough Mayor and Deputy Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Mrs Venetia Wrigley, will take the salute along with the RBL branch president.

Sunday November 6 - 4pm

Saint Catherine’s Hospice and St Mary’s Parish Church joint service of remembrance.

Friday November 11 - 10.55am

Armistice Day commemoration

Alma Square Garden of Remembrance, Scarborough

Sunday November 13 – 9.30am

Remembrance service

Queen Street Methodist Church, Scarborough

Followed by laying of wreaths at 11.15am at the RNLI lifeboat house, Foreshore Road, Scarborough

Sunday November 13 – 10.55am

Remembrance service with two minutes silence at 11am

Oliver’s Mount, Scarborough

Filey’s Remembrance events are as follows:

Friday November 11 - 10.45am

A short ceremony will be held in Filey Memorial Gardens.

Young people from the Ebor Academy choir, Filey Junior School choir and Filey Infants School hope to take part.

The Vicar will conduct a short Service of Remembrance with a two minute silence to remember all the fallen service men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice, that we may have the freedoms we enjoy today.

Friday November 11 - 7pm

A Festival of Remembrance and evening of Music at The Filey Methodist Church/

All proceeds will go to the RBL Poppy Appeal.

Sunday November 13 - 9.30am

Remembrance Sunday Service, St. Oswald’s Church followed by a parade to the Memorial Gardens in Filey with Sea Cadets, Brownies, Rainbows, Filey Branch of the Royal British Legion and members of the congregation.

There will be a short service followed by 2 minutes silence and the placing of wreaths in memory of the fallen servicemen and women.

Pickering’s Remembrance events are as follows:

Friday November 11 - 11am

Top of Pickering Market Place, followed by two minutes silence and short service.

Sunday November 13 - 2pm

