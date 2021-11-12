We will remember them

On Remembrance Sunday, November 14, the Oliver’s Mount Service of Remembrance and Laying of the Poppy Wreaths will start at 10.40am.

Shoreline Suncruisers will provide transport to Oliver’s Mount, departing from the railway station at 10am and returning after the service.

At 9.30am there will be a Remembrance Sunday Service of Remembrance at Queen Street Central Hall.

Afterwards there will be a parade down to the harbour for the lifeboathouse service, beginning at 10.30am.

Only invited guests will be admitted to the lifeboathouse. Maroons will be discharged to signal the start and finish of the silence.

he wreaths will be laid out at the lifeboathouse and taken up to the Oliver’s Mount war memorial later.

In Filey, the Royal British Legion Remembrance Sunday Service will be held at St. Oswald’s Church on Church Cliff Drive at 9.30am.

A parade to the Memorial Gardens will follow with Sea Cadets, Brownies, Rainbows, Filey Branch of the Royal British Legion and members of the congregation.