Details of Scarborough’s 25th Festive Spectacular charity carol concert revealed

The concert, which has raised over £92,000 for local charities over the last 24 years, is the brainchild of Nigel Wood, from Peace of Mind Financial Solutions on Falsgrave Road.

Mr Wood said: “ I have organised the event for over 25 years as a way of bringing the community together at Christmas.

"This year over 120 children, from three or four local schools, will take part.”

Festive Spectacular Committee Chairman Nigel Wood with Spa Duty Manager Damian Rhodes

The compere for the event will be BBC Radio York presenter Adam Tomlinson and he will be joined on stage by vocalist Bethany Grimshaw, Celebration Brass and the United Schools Choir.

This year’s nominated charities are Scarborough YMCA, East Coast Motor Neurone Disease Society and SENSE.