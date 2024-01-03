Keyland Developments Ltd has announced its bid to build 126 affordable homes on land off Scarborough Road in Bridlington has been successful.

An aerial view of the Scarborough Road development site. Photo courtesy of Keyland Developments Ltd

The company, the property trading arm of Kelda Group and sister company to Yorkshire Water, has secured planning permission for the development from East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Planning permission has been granted for the development of up to 126 homes on the site including affordable housing, with the construction planned for two, three and four-bedroom properties and an area of public space. New vehicular access will be created off the A165 Scarborough Road.

The scheme adopts Keyland’s ‘Six Capitals model of sustainable development’, an approach which represents a more complete, realistic, and holistic assessment of the total value generated.

The model is designed to maximise the potential of the land and deliver significant additional benefits to residents to include a wider choice in housing typologies, tenures, and delivery mechanisms.

Matthew Turnbull, planning and development manager at Keyland Developments Ltd, said: “We are delighted to secure planning at Scarborough Road to increase the residential offering in Bridlington.