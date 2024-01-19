Dexys announce Scarborough Spa show for summer 2024

Head to the Scarborough Spa as Dexys will be taking to the Grand Hall stage for an unforgettable night!

Head to the Scarborough Spa as Dexys will be taking to the Grand Hall stage for an unforgettable night!

Get ready to be blown away as the band formerly known as Dexys Midnight Runners perform from their 2023 album 'The Feminine Divine' as well as treating us to a selection of timeless classics and beloved hits, including favourites ‘Come on Eileen', 'Jackie Wilson Said', 'The Celtic Soul Brothers' and 'Geno' to mention a few.

With over a billion worldwide streams, three top 10 albums in the UK, two number 1 singles, a Brit Award and a multi-platinum selling album with their sophomore release Too-Rye-Ay (as Dexys Midnight Runners), Dexys are as vital and exciting today as ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band will be visiting the Spa on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Tickets on sale now, available to purchase on the Spa website here or call the Box Office on 01723 376774.

VIP Platinum Lounge is available for this show.

Upon arrival, you will be welcomed at the VIP entrance and taken to their private lounge where a complimentary drink will be waiting for you.

The Platinum Lounge offers a private bar with comfortable seating so you can avoid queues and relax before the show.