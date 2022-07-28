Dignitaries join special anniversary for Bridlington’s land trains as service marks six decades in operation

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for culture, leisure, libraries and customer service and right : Chairman of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Councillor John Whittle at the celebration. Photo submitted

To celebrate the occasion, the council’s coastal services team – which operates the land trains – have announced that, for today only, all land train tickets on both routes in the town will cost just 60p each.

In addition, the Bridlington Excelsior Brass Band played at Limekiln Lane station.

The first land train in the town ran on July 28, 1962 – the maiden voyage was by the Burlington Belle, a blue, red and yellow commercial tractor with two passenger-carrying trailers. Initially, just one train was in service.

Chairman of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Councillor John Whittle helps mark the 60th anniversary of the land trains. Photo submitted

The launch of the land train service followed expenditure of £659 on a Massey Ferguson tractor; £537 on the two ‘carriages’; £390 on a fibreglass body to represent an old-style railway engine; and £50 to fit springs!

In 1962, the borough engineer had to arrange the construction of a turning circle at Limekiln Lane and at Sewerby, and a concrete garage on the north side to house the land train: all this cost £750.

Today, the land trains run on two routes: passengers can choose to travel on the South Promenade land train from the Park and Ride car park to Bridlington Spa, or on the north land train between East Riding Leisure Bridlington and Sewerby Hall and Gardens, stopping at Limekiln Lane and Bondville Model Village.

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for culture, leisure, libraries and customer service, said: “This will be a great occasion for Bridlington, celebrating one of the town’s most iconic attractions! It is an amazing achievement that this service has been running for 60 years and is still as popular as ever!”

The Burlington Bertie land train carries passengers at Sewerby.

Burlington Belle at Limekiln Lane.