Dinner and drinks reception to commemorate 243rd anniversary of the Battle of Flamborough Head

Filey Bay 1779 dinner at White Lodge Hotel, Filey in 2021.

The event, organised by the Filey Bay 1779 Research Group Limited, takes place on Friday, September 23 and will be hosted by the sea cadets at their HQ ‘Training Ship Unseen’ in Southdene.

The evening will begin with a drinks reception at 7pm followed by the firing of a single rocket at 7.20pm to mark the start of the battle in which over 300 men and boys lost their lives.

This rocket firing will be followed by a two-course dinner, prepared by the sea cadets parents and served by the sea cadets.

Local historian, Dr David Pendleton, will present a brief account of the battle in which the Royal Navy escort ship HMS Serapis and the Countess of Scarborough successfully defended a 41 ship convoy from attack by an American-French squadron of four ships, one of which, the Bonhomme Richard captained by the infamous John Paul Jones, was sunk in Filey Bay.

Andrew Clay of Scarborough Museums Trust will give a short presentation about the silver casket presented to Captain Thomas Piercy by the Borough of Scarborough following the battle and successful defence of the convoy.

Poet Ian Duhig will then read his poem ‘The Battle of Flamborough Head’ which is based on an account of the battle by one of the sailors on board HMS Serapis.

The evening draw to a close with musical entertainment by folk rock band The Salts – sea shanties with attitude!

Tickets can be purchased from Filey Bay 1779 group secretary, Kim Hodgson at [email protected]

Further commemorations will take place on Sunday September 25 when there will be a parade of sea cadets from Filey, Scarborough and Bridlington departing St Oswald’s Church at 1.30pm accompanied by a marching band.

This will be followed at 2.15pm by a short service of remembrance on Filey promenade near Bridge Hole, conducted by the Revd. Nigel Chapman.