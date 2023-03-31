News you can trust since 1882
Dip, Donate, Nominate this April to make a splash for Scarborough's Saint Catherine’s Hospice

Saint Catherine’s is encouraging supporters to ‘Dip, Donate and Nominate’ and take the plunge for a good cause this April.

By Louise Perrin
Published 31st Mar 2023, 18:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 18:47 BST

The hospice has launched a brand new fundraiser to help support patients and their loved ones across North and East Yorkshire, helping ensure they can receive the very best end-of-life care completely free of charge.

The idea is simple – just dip in the sea (or any cold water) for eight seconds, donate £8 for patient care and nominate friends, family and colleagues to do the same.

Tom Thornton, Marketing and Communications at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We are really excited about this new challenge and hope that people will take the plunge and join us this April.

Dive in to help Saint Catherine's Hospice
“We are asking that you donate £8 - or more if you can - as it costs £8,000 every single day for us to provide our care to patients and their loved ones.

"We couldn’t do what we do without the help and support of our amazing community.

"Have fun and happy dipping!”

Anyone taking part is encouraged to post about it on social media, tag friends and tag Saint Catherine’s so the hospice team can see and share your efforts.

You can also use the hashtag #SCHdipanddonate

Full details can be found at www.saintcatherines.org.uk/event/dip-donate-and-nominate/ and you can make a donation at www.justgiving.com/campaign/dip-and-donate

The event has been planned with safety as a priority and participants should read the cold water safety advice before taking part at www.saintcatherines.org.uk/terms/

To find out more, or speak to a member of the fundraising team, call (01723) 378406.

