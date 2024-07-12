Pepper has two broken paws and needs extensive surgery to help her walk again. Photo: Terri-Ann Prendergast

Pepper, a rescued ex-racing greyhound in Scarborough, needs support from the community after a terrible accident left both of her front paws broken.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pepper did not have the best start to life, and has suffered a great deal before being rescued.

She is an ex-racing Greyhound and after being worked too hard on the track Pepper was Abandoned. In her next home she was then starved, beaten and left chained to a post for years in all weather with hardly any food or water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being rescued from these awful conditions, Pepper found herself finally in a forever home with Scarborough musician Terri-Ann Prendergast, who fell in love with Pepper straight away.

The ex-racing greyhound has found a forever home with Terri-ann and her partner Harry, who are raising money for her surgery. Photo: Terri-Ann Prendergast.

Just as she was starting to settle into her forever home with Terri-Ann, Pepper went for a walk along Cayton Bay beach for the first time in her life.

Unfortunately, Pepper was far too excited and ran too fast – causing her to fall break both of her front two paws.

She now needs extensive and expensive surgery to be able to walk again, and Terri-Ann has started a fundraiser to help this poor dog finally enjoy family life to the fullest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terri-Ann said: “This poor girl has had such a terrible life. She’s been badly let down by humans and we’ve got a chance now to show her the good in us.

Terri-Ann has started a fundraiser for Pepper's surgery and recovery, but she has said any money left over will be donated to help other dogs in need. Photo: Terri-Ann Prendergast

“The vet is doing a fusion surgery with metal plates for her joints in both front legs. It’s a similar surgery to what dogs with severe arthritis have. If she recovers from surgery, he said there is no reason why she can’t have a good quality of life

“Recovery will be really hard. She will be crate-rested as she won’t be able to weight-bear for weeks so we’re trying to source a wheelchair to help her in those first few months. It’s going to be tough and a lot of work but we will do whatever it take for her.

“She is honestly the sweetest dog we’ve ever met. Pepper is absolutely adorable and she deserves a proper chance at life with love and a family around her. The way it always should’ve been.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we took her to the vet, she was in the back of the car and despite having two broken legs she was still wagging her tail at us both. In the vets, she turned up to look at me and it was like she was saying ‘Please please don’t give up on me!’

“We love this little girl already and we’re determined not to let her down as so many other humans have.

“She’s only 6 years old and has so much life to live. We want the next 6 years to be the best for this wonderful little girl.

“The support we’ve received already has been tremendous. People can be very kind and make a massive impact when they pull together.”

Visit https://tinyurl.com/pxy5ezhb to donate and to find out more about Pepper and her journey.