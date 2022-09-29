Do it for East Yorkshire Community Grant funding still available for local organisations

Cllr Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic development and tourism at East Riding Council.

The Do it for East Yorkshire Community grant is intended to enable town and parish councils, voluntary and community sector organisations and others to hold events and festivals, organise Covid recovery community activity and extend access to services, all intended to encourage residents back into the community, to utilise arts, cultural and community facilities.

Town Councils, Parish Councils and voluntary or community sector organisations plus others can apply for funding between £500 and £5,000 for activity that:

brings people back into your community

one-off events and festivals

improves access to services

re-start community activities, such as lunch clubs

focuses on encouraging people who have been shielding to engage in community activities

The funding is available to be applied for until Tuesday, November 1, or until the £145,000 is fully committed. The activity must be completed by January 31 next year and claims must be completed by February 28.

The first phase of funding was hailed as a resounding success with £299,982 committed for community-led projects and events since July 2021.