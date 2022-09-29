News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Do it for East Yorkshire Community Grant funding still available for local organisations

Funding is still available to voluntary and community groups in the East Riding to encourage communities to come back together following the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Phil Hutchinson
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 8:47 am
Updated Thursday, 29th September 2022, 8:48 am
Cllr Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic development and tourism at East Riding Council.
Cllr Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic development and tourism at East Riding Council.

The Do it for East Yorkshire Community grant is intended to enable town and parish councils, voluntary and community sector organisations and others to hold events and festivals, organise Covid recovery community activity and extend access to services, all intended to encourage residents back into the community, to utilise arts, cultural and community facilities.

Town Councils, Parish Councils and voluntary or community sector organisations plus others can apply for funding between £500 and £5,000 for activity that:

brings people back into your community

The Do it for East Yorkshire (DIFEY) Community grant is intended to enable town and parish councils, voluntary and community sector organisations and others to hold events and festivals.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

one-off events and festivals

improves access to services

re-start community activities, such as lunch clubs

focuses on encouraging people who have been shielding to engage in community activities

Advertisement

Hide Ad

The funding is available to be applied for until Tuesday, November 1, or until the £145,000 is fully committed. The activity must be completed by January 31 next year and claims must be completed by February 28.

The first phase of funding was hailed as a resounding success with £299,982 committed for community-led projects and events since July 2021.

Cllr Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic development and tourism at the council, said: “The Do it for East Yorkshire Community Grant has made a real difference in supporting East Riding communities in coming back together after the Covid-19 pandemic. This funding provides an excellent opportunity for local groups, or Town & Parish Councils to coordinate local events, to engage with local residents or for local groups to simply start up again.”

East RidingParish councils