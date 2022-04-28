Dog beach bans will be in operation at four East Riding beaches from this Sunday – find out where here

The exclusion on dogs using certain areas of East Riding beaches lasts just for the summer season. Photo submitted

The exclusion will run until Friday, September 30 and is designed to help families and visitors enjoy the seaside without being bothered by nuisance dogs or fouling.

The four beach areas affected by the dog exclusion, which are the same as those in previous years, are:

Bridlington north beach – between the northern end of the North Marine Promenade to the north-eastern face of the North Pier.

Bridlington south beach – between the southern face of the South Pier and the eastern face of Princess Mary Promenade.

Hornsea beach – between the concrete ramp at Headland View and the steps south of Sands Lane.

Withernsea beach – between the first groyne north of the access ramp opposite Seaside Road and the beach access steps at Pier Tower.

The areas of the promenades in Bridlington, Hornsea and Withernsea adjacent to the beach exclusion zones carry a restriction requiring owners to keep their dogs on leads in those areas.

Outside the restricted areas, dogs are still welcome – all the council asks is that dog walkers clean up after their animals and are considerate of other beach users.

Council officers will carry out regular patrols of the beaches and promenades and any owner found breaking the rules may receive a £75 fixed penalty notice.

Officers will also be patrolling other areas to make sure owners clean up after their dogs.

An East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesperson said: “The exclusion on dogs using certain areas of the beach lasts just for the summer season.

“The vast majority of owners know the importance of not taking their dogs on the beach in the summer months when children and families are playing in the sand but there are plenty of other areas on the beaches where dogs are still welcome.

“The exclusion zones form a key part of the criteria by which our beaches are judged for their annual Awards.”