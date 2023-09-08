News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Dog owner 'immensely grateful' after Bridlington RNLI rush to save their stranded Golden Retriever

The volunteer crew from Bridlington RNLI were requested to immediately launch in order to save Amos, the Golden Retriever, who was getting into difficulty due to the water currents.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 8th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST
Amos returns to say 'thank you' with crew members AJ Shepherd (left) and Jason Stephenson (right). Photo: RNLI/Mike MilnerAmos returns to say 'thank you' with crew members AJ Shepherd (left) and Jason Stephenson (right). Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner
Amos returns to say 'thank you' with crew members AJ Shepherd (left) and Jason Stephenson (right). Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner

The Golden Retriever was trapped and unable to reach the shore close to the HM Coastguard station on Thursday (7 September).

Bridlington RNLI’s inshore lifeboat (ILB) Ernie Wellings was launched shortly after receiving the call from the Coastguard at 10.34am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With concerns for the dog and reports that the owner was struggling to try and rescue the dog on a paddleboard and could also be placing themselves in danger, the charity's D class inshore lifeboat ‘Ernie Wellings’ was launched, arriving on scene at 10.51am.

Amos the Golden Retriever, relieved to be back on dry land. Photo: RNLI/Mike MilnerAmos the Golden Retriever, relieved to be back on dry land. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner
Amos the Golden Retriever, relieved to be back on dry land. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner
Most Popular

The volunteer crew, upon reaching the four-legged casualty, took the dog, Amos, a rescue dog, on board the ILB and all headed for the shore within 2 minutes, both Amos and the owner were reunited, much to the relief of all concerned.

The owner was very grateful to be reunited with her beloved pet and thanked the crew for their assistance, and visited the station later in the day to show her gratitude once again to the RNLI volunteers at Bridlington.

Jason Stephenson, volunteer crew helm of the ILB, said, “The rescue of the dog was both quick and efficient, once the dog was safely in the ILB, Amos was placid and posed no threat to the crew.

Read More
New Sports bar in Bridlington to host Darts star John Lowe
Bridlington RNLI D class inshore lifeboat ‘Ernie Wellings’. Photo: RNLI/Mike MilnerBridlington RNLI D class inshore lifeboat ‘Ernie Wellings’. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner
Bridlington RNLI D class inshore lifeboat ‘Ernie Wellings’. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Thankfully the treasured pet was unharmed and happily reunited with its owner. Bridlington lifeboat volunteers left the scene and arrived back on the beach at the lifeboat station, was recovered and back on service at 11:30am. A good result all-round.”

Julie, Amos’s owner, said: “I did start to go out to Amos on my paddleboard but soon released I would not make it so returned to shore. I am immensely grateful to the volunteer crew of the Bridlington RNLI, I do not think Amos would be here now if not for the help of these wonderful people.

"We are all so appreciative to have Amos back, safe and sound, thank you.”

The RNLI will always launch the lifeboat if there is an animal in trouble on the coast, but there are a few things people can do to make sure it is not their life that the RNLI need to save.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Make sure to keep dogs on a lead when near cliff edges, harbour sides, or fast-flowing water, and if they do fall or enter the water and get into difficulty, do not go in.

It is advised to move to somewhere safe and call them, as the dog will probably get out by themselves.

If anyone is are worried about their dog, call 999 and ask for the coastguard – do not go after them and put more lives at risk.

Related topics:Bridlington RNLIILB