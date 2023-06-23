Dog saved by Bridlington Coastguard after falling from cliff near Thornwick Bay

The incident happened on Thursday June 22 at around 11.10am.

The Coastguard Rescue Team repsonded to reports of a dog over the cliff close to the Thornwick Bay Holiday Park.

The Coastguard team arrived on scene and deployed spotters to get visual on the dog, once located it was decided that a technical cliff rescue setup would be the best method of extracting the dog from the beach.

Two technicians descended the 45 metre cliff and was met by a very friendly dog.

The dog was placed in an animal rescue bag and taken back up the cliff into the care of its owners and to the vets.

The Coastguard Rescue Team say this is an important reminder that when walking dogs on cliff top paths ensure they are kept on a lead, should anything happen never put yourself in danger, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.

Flamborough RNLI were launched as a backup rescue method and provided safety cover for our cliff technicians.