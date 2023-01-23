News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Here are a selection of dogs pictures submitted by The Scarborough News readers.

Dog Walking Month: 23 adorable pictures of Scarborough dogs enjoying the beach and countryside

Nothing beats a walk at the beach or across the countryside with a four-legged friend as a great way for a bit of exercise, or just to get out the house.

By George Buksmann
3 hours ago

To mark National Dog Walking Month, which runs throughout January, we asked The Scarborough News readers to send in their picture of canine companions enjoying a splash in the sea or a muddy walk.

Although we (sadly) cannot feature them all, here is a selection of some perfect pooches submitted to us.

1. Scarborough Dogs

Gus, submitted by Lisa Hiley.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

2. Scarborough Dogs

Submitted by Natalie England.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

3. Scarborough Dogs

Stanley, submitted by Karen Smith.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

4. Scarborough Dogs

Loki at Cayton Bay, submitted by Claire Cooke.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Scarborough