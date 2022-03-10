Domestic Abuse learning event to take place online next Thursday

There will also be an opportunity to ask questions to any of the guests throughout the morning on the subject of domestic abuse and hear more about the launch of the domestic abuse strategies.

The online event will take place on Microsoft Teams starting at 9.30am on Thursday, March 17.

Luke and Ryan Hart will be sharing their lived experience of domestic abuse and also the impact of coercive and controlling behaviour.

Following that there will be a performance by Certain Curtain Theatre Company of Mockingbird High which explores the impact of domestic abuse on two teenage children and their mother.

Councillor Kerri Harold, portfolio holder for public health and tackling inequalities at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “It is fantastic to see the partnerships from across the Humber come together and talk about such important issues in such a creative way.

“Being an online event will open up the conversation to even more people and I very much look forward to seeing the performance by the Certain Curtain Theatre Company, as well as hearing from Luke and Ryan Hart on their own lived experience of domestic abuse.

“I’d recommend any resident in the East Riding to attend online to increase their own knowledge and understanding of such an important subject.”

Domestic Violence and Abuse Partnership (DVAP) Operational Team (East Riding)

Professional and public referrals (calling about your own situation) can be made by calling 01482 396368. The DVAP works in a consent-based way. It will explain the privacy policy and that information will only be shared with your consent. The exception to this rule would be if there was reason to suspect that children were at risk or there was an immediate risk of a serious criminal offence being committed in which case, they are duty bound to share information but will discuss this with you first.

The team will work with you so that you don’t face domestic abuse alone and to help make the situation safer for you.

The out of office hours number (for use at evenings and weekends) can be reached on 01482 393939 but is not an emergency number.

The content of this event may cause people some distress, if you require support about domestic abuse, please contact any of the services available in your local area.

Click here to join the meeting.