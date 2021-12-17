Domestic abuse victims urged to seek support by council

At what should be a joyful time of the year, cases of domestic abuse tend to see a rise during the festive period due to many contributing factors. Image submitted

If you are a victim, or if you suspect you know a victim, East Riding of Yorkshire Council (ERYC) wants people to know that help is available.

Councillor Kerri Harold, portfolio holder for public health and tackling inequalities at ERYC, said: “It is well known now that whilst the Christmas and New Year festivities are a joyous time for many, some people will be worried about what the next few weeks will bring.

“Cases of domestic abuse/violence do tend to spike over this time of year with people spending more time in their homes.

“Domestic abuse is an abuse of power and control; the Christmas period can be used as a tactic to further harm and abuse by using excuses such as the financial pressures or the increased use of alcohol.

“Home should be a safe place not somewhere you feel scared.

“It is important that those victims of domestic abuse know they are supported and know where they can go for advice or support.

“The council’s DVAP Website Options Advisor provides safety information and is available 24 hours a day whilst for more urgent matters, you should always call 999 if you believe you are in immediate danger.”

The East Riding Domestic Violence and Abuse Partnership (DVAP) provide support for victims of domestic abuse, children and individuals struggling with their behaviour in their personal relationships that may be or is at risk of being abusive.

Generally, professional and self-referrals (calling about your own situation) can be made by calling 01482 396368 or email [email protected]

DVAP will close Christmas Eve and reopen on Tuesday, January 4 for general advice and support.

For emotional support, people can contact the National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247. Alternatively, for practical and emotional support, please contact Women’s Aid Live Chat 10am – 6pm seven days a week.

People can also reach the National Centre for Domestic Violence on 0800 270 9070 or text NCDV to 60777.