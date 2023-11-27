Family pub chain Hungry Horse is launching its Christmas toy donation initiative for a third consecutive year following new research.

Hungry Horse has relaunched its annual ‘Toy Boxing Day’ scheme following new data which reveals over two million UK children could go without a single present this Christmas.

The scheme, which saw more than 10,000 presents donated in 2022, is designed to provide gifts to those in need while helping parents declutter their homes by putting preloved toys to good use.

According to the data, nearly one in five UK parents (18%) know a child who won’t receive a present on 25 December this year, equating to an estimated 2.2m children in the UK.

Similarly, a stark 57% of mums, dads and guardians in the UK say they are worried about being able to afford presents for their kids this Christmas due to the cost of living. As a result, over four in five (83%) believe that more support is needed to ensure every child gets a present on the big day.

Donation stations will be open in each of the 235 Hungry Horse pubs, including The Byways in Crossgates, Scarborough, across the UK until Monday, December 18 to ensure any donated toys arrive with the children who need them most in time for the big day.

To get involved, all anyone who wants to donate has to do is head to The Byways and drop any preloved, new or unused toys in the signposted area in pub.

The pub will then supply the donated toys to a nominated local charity, which will provide them to those in need within the community during the lead up to Christmas.

The scheme comes at a time of need, with data revealing two thirds (66%) of parents will be forced to spend less on presents this year due to financial concerns, with almost four in five (79%) identifying Christmas as the most financially challenging time of year.

While last year’s ‘Toy Boxing Day’ was a huge success, with more than 10,000 presents repurposed, even more gifts are expected to be donated this year, with two thirds of parents (67%) saying they would be likely to donate their child’s unwanted toys to someone less fortunate.

Mums, dads and guardians will spend 13% less on presents for their children this year when compared to 2022, the study found, with total outlay going from an average of £217.50 to £188.85 per household.

Sarah Williams, Senior Marketing Manager for Hungry Horse, added: “We believe that every child deserves the joy of a Christmas present, and Hungry Horse is proud to continue its 'Toy Boxing Day' scheme for the third year running.

“Our aim is to help those feeling the pinch amid the cost of living crisis, while giving parents the opportunity to declutter their homes and make a difference at the same time. Together, we can ensure that no child goes without a gift this festive season and spread the true spirit of Christmas throughout our communities.”