‘Don’t risk more sickness’ warns care leader as Scarborough vulnerable urged to take up covid vaccine

Mike Padgham

Mike Padgham of the Independent Care Group (ICG) said people should not risk getting sick this winter, particularly as a new Covid-19 variant is causing some concern.

A covid booster vaccine will be available from Monday and Mr Padgham has urged those eligible to have it, as well as the flu jab.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We don’t want to see people getting sick again this winter and as the covid vaccine and flu jabs become available, I would urge everyone who can to have both as soon as they can,” he said.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The last thing we need is a new strain of covid getting a hold in the community. Don’t let covid back in.

“The NHS is doing a fantastic job in bringing forward the covid booster in light of reports of the new strain and the least everyone can do is take up what is offered to them to help everyone stay as well as possible this winter.”

According to the NHS, the covid vaccine helps:

· reduce your risk of getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19

· reduce your risk of catching and spreading COVID-19

· protect against different strains (variants) of COVID-19

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents in care and nursing homes and those most at risk will be offered the vaccine first followed by carers, pregnant women, health and social care staff and adults aged over 65.