Double assessment success for Flamborough RNLI crew members
Michael Hockney and David Whymark have navigated their final evaluations to become fully fledged shore crew and tractor drivers.
A Flamborough RNLI spokesperson said: “Congratulations to Michael Hockney and David Whymark.
"Both have worked hard for over a year completing several assessed competencies including, firefighting, rope work, use of personal protective equipment, and launch and recovery of the station's Atlantic 85 lifeboat.
"Michael and David are valuable members of the team ensuring that Flamborough RNLI can continue to provide a safe and efficient service.”
Visit www.facebook.com/flamborough.rnli to find out more about the crew and how you can support the lifeboat station as a volunteer.
