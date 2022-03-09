Double funding boost for Bridlington RNLI as it appeals for open day collection volunteers
The Bridlington RNLI team has received a double funding boost.
Teenagers Abigail Holmes and Evie Pattison, who have raised close to £10,000 for the crew, accrued another £941.76 thanks to the raffling of craft beer hampers.
The ladies at Avenue Court in Bridlington’s Old Town also donated £310, raised through their coffee mornings.
A delighted RNLI spokesman said: “We are so grateful for the donations. Thank you so much for your continued support.”
Meanwhile, Bridlington RNLI is starting to prepare for its annual open day which will be held on Saturday, July 30.
People are being recruited for a street collection to help raise much-needed funds.
The spokesman added: “Volunteers will go to a town location with a RNLI bib and a bucket to collect money. Contact www.facebook.com/BridlingtonLifeboats for more information about volunteering.”