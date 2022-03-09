Double funding boost for Bridlington RNLI as it appeals for open day collection volunteers

The ladies at Avenue Court in Bridlington’s Old Town donated £310, raised through their coffee mornings. Photo courtesy of Bridlington RNLI

The Bridlington RNLI team has received a double funding boost.

Teenagers Abigail Holmes and Evie Pattison, who have raised close to £10,000 for the crew, accrued another £941.76 thanks to the raffling of craft beer hampers.

The ladies at Avenue Court in Bridlington’s Old Town also donated £310, raised through their coffee mornings.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A delighted RNLI spokesman said: “We are so grateful for the donations. Thank you so much for your continued support.”

Meanwhile, Bridlington RNLI is starting to prepare for its annual open day which will be held on Saturday, July 30.

People are being recruited for a street collection to help raise much-needed funds.