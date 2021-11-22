Dracula and Bram Stoker set to become key part of Whitby's Tomorrow's Ghosts Festival

Both parties hope to announce further details in the coming weeks - in the meantime, the dates for Tomorrow’s Ghosts have been revealed as between Friday October 29 and Sunday October 30 2022.

Dabbling in the dark arts to provide one of the most unique festival experiences in the country, expect diverse performances and surreal happenings aplenty when Tomorrows Ghosts returns on Halloween weekend 2022.

A weekend that relishes in the darkest of arts, from music to markets, performance to literature, the festival remains central to the wider events taking place across the town for what will be its fifth year.

Adding glamour to the Tomorrow's Ghosts festival in 2019 were Martine Beswick, Pauline Peart, Caroline Munro and Valerie Leon at Whitby Pavilion.

Alluring artists from across Europe and the USA, Tomorrow’s Ghosts can today confirm those first acts who will be haunting the hallowed halls of the Whitby Pavilion in 2022 - Into A Circle, Ghost Dance, Balaam And The Angel, Bootblacks, All My Thorns and Evil Blizzard.

Kicking the festival off in definitively gothic style will be Friday’s special guests Ghost Dance, the band co-founded by Yorkshire goth rock royalty Anne Marie Hurst (once of The Elements and Skeletal Family) along with Gary Marx (formerly of The Sisters of Mercy).

Expect to hear brand new single Falling Down alongside classic material when they play Tomorrow’s Ghosts 2022.

In a bona fide Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival exclusive, Saturday night will witness the festival debut performance from reunited special guests Into a Circle.

Dacre Stoker, the Great Grand Nephew of Bram Stoker, at Whitby Theatre in 2019.

In what will be their first show since 1989, the noir new wave band of Paul “Bee” Hampshire and Barry Jepson will return to the stage in what is certain to be an emotional comeback.

The duo will be digging into Top 10 Indie Chart denting singles likes Forever, Rise and Evergreen, along with cuts from their seminal debut album Assassins, and even revealing some brand new studio material for the very first time.

Balaam and The Angel join the festival as special guests alongside Ghost Dance and Into A Circle.

Preparing something of a seasonal special, the singular Evil Buzzard will present their annual show Blizzoween.

Preston's grimmest gang have a hard-earned reputation as one of the most ingenious and charismatic live experiences on the music scene today.

Elsewhere on the bill, New York City’s new favourite nocturnal noiseniks Bootblacks will be flying into the festival especially for the occasion to air tracks from their cultish canon; whereas modern-day goth scene flag-bearers All My Thorns will be packing-in progressive new age goth/metal cuts galore from their 2021 debut album From Here And Earth.

With special headliners for both nights to be announced in due course, expect further big reveals later this week.