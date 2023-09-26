Dracula-themed Whitby treasure hunt to help Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale Mind
As a medical doctor specialising in mental health and the functioning of the mind, Prof Steve Peters will host a day of learning and fun, raising money for a good cause and helping better understand the workings of their mind and provide practical takeaways the are useful in professional and personal life.
The Into the Mind of Dracula treasure hunt starts from the Coliseum in Whitby on Saturday October 14.
The day will include a workshop introducing his ground-breaking Chimp Management Mind Model, equipping teams with enhanced collaboration and problem-solving skills to perfectly prime those taking part in the day's challenges.
Whether you’re seeking a team-building day for your colleagues, an exciting adventure with friends, or a chance to meet like-minded individuals, Into the Mind of Dracula has something for everyone with solo questers being matched up with others on the day.
Prof Steve Peters has collaborated with more than 20 Olympic and national teams, including England rugby and football teams.
The price of a ticket is £50 per person and includes two presentations from Prof Peters, a prize for the winning team and a fish and chip lunch at The Magpie.
All profits raised will be donated to Mind Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale.
Visit chimpmanagement.com/our-events to find out more or book your place.
Prof Peters said: "My hope is that everyone not only enjoys the day but also gains valuable insights into understanding their own minds a little better."