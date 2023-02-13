Dragon boats return to North Yorkshire Water Park as mailing list opens
The Dragon Boat racing will return to North Yorkshire Water Park in June.
The event, organised by the Rotary Club of Scarborough Cavaliers, will be held on Sunday June 18.
2022’s event raised £18,000 for 26 different charities.
The Dragon Boat racing began in 2012 and sees teams of 17 race against each other in 12 metre long dragon boats, raising money for charity.
If you would like to be involved in this years event, email [email protected] to join the mailing list and receive full information and registration details.Email the Scarborough Cavaliers to let them know if you will be either sponsoring a boat and gathering a paddling crew to form your own team, sponsoring a boat and pairing up with other paddler crews to form a team, or forming a team (or part team) to paddle as a crew, if a sponsored boat is available.