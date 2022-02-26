Firefighters use an aerial platform to tackle the blaze. Photo: Tanya Ross

Dramatic images: 17 photos of the blaze at the old Overdale School, Eastfield

Residents of Eastfield captured dramatic photos of the huge blaze at the former Overdale School.

By Steve Bambridge
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 6:35 pm
Updated Saturday, 26th February 2022, 6:38 pm

The blaze, the biggest in the Scarborough area for many years, broke out on Friday evening and burned through the night.

It caused major disruption, and residents were told to stay indoors. The derelict school was empty and there were no injuries.

Police are searching for teenagers believed to be responsible for the blaze.

These photos were taken by residents, and also our photographer Richard Ponter, who pictured the scene on Saturday morning, when fire crews were still there and the area was still cordoned off.

1. Overdale blaze

Photo by Alison White.

2. Overdale blaze

Photo by Hayley Richardson.

3. Overdale blaze

Photo by Rebecca Howitt.

4. Overdale blaze

Photo by Tanya Ross.

