Mrs Kelly was born and raised in Bridlington, attending both primary and secondary schools in the town.

She then went on to work at Mount Pleasant C of E Junior School in Market Weighton for 30 years, working her way up to the Assistant Head role.

Mrs Kelly said: “I’m so excited to be joining both teams, it really is a dream come true for me.

Mrs Key Kelly worked 30 years at Mount Pleasant CE Junior School in Market Weighton before being approached for a new role.

“Working at Mount Pleasant Junior School for the past 30 years has been an absolute pleasure.

"I have had so many amazing memories over the years having taught over 1,000 children.

“I seriously never thought I would leave until I retired, however, just before Christmas I was unexpectedly approached and asked if I would consider a secondment as Headteacher at Boynton Primary for a term as an interim measure until a new Head could be appointed.

"After a little careful consideration, I decided to jump at the chance.”

In addition to her role as Executive Head at Boynton Primary, Mrs Kelly has now taken on the role of Headteacher at Wold Newton Foundation School as the schools form part of a federation.

“As soon as I walked through the door I instantly fell in love with the school.

"The children and staff were so welcoming and positive and for such a small school the facilities are amazing.

“I settled in almost immediately and I felt the values at the school aligned with mine and so within a few weeks I took the step of submitting my application for the Executive Headship of both schools. Needless to say I was utterly over the moon when I heard I had been successful!

“Although it has been a frantically busy time with a whirlwind of emotions, I feel so proud to be leading two wonderfully unique and thriving schools. The children are a delight and the staff are warm, nurturing, dedicated and work tirelessly to give the children the best school experience they can.

“We will be holding an Open Evening on June 15 at our newly-built EYFS facility at Boynton Primary between 5pm and 6.30pm.

