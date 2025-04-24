'Dream job' - award-winning holiday park on North York Moors seeking new manager

Wayside Holiday Park and Lakes, based in Wrelton on the North York Moors.

The award-winning Wayside Holiday Park and Lakes, based in the heart of the North Yorkshire Moors, is looking for a new park manager.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Goodson, owner and managing director of the upmarket Wayside, at Wrelton, near Pickering, said: “This is a dream job, which comes with a rent-free, spacious three-bed bungalow.

"It’s ideal for a young and energetic couple, with or without children, who are looking to make a full-time career in the rewarding and enjoyable holiday park industry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The park has been owned by the Goodson family since 1975 and is run on a day-to-day basis by Mr Goodson, together with Park Director Trevor Jones.

Mark Goodson, owner and managing director of Wayside.

Mark said: “The park covers over 20 acres and is split between Wayside Park, Wayside Lakes and our latest development The Water Gardens.

"The Park area caters for static holiday homes and the Lakes area (consisting of two lakes) and Water Gardens caters for lodges.

“All three areas are open for eight months of the year between March and October inclusive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The four months that we are closed are used specifically for repair and maintenance, any improvements to the park and the installation of any lodges and statics caravans sold.

“Essentially, we are looking for an enthusiastic couple to join our small team and make a full-time career in the park industry.”

"We see the position as one of a continuing learning curve and anticipate a ‘schooling period’ to learn the arts of park management lasting initially up to five seasons with continued learning thereafter.

Wayside has been expanding, especially with the construction of the Lakes area in 2015 and will eventually have more than 200 caravans of one sort or another, for which the manager will be responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark said: “We will be looking for a couple who can wear many hats, are self-motivated, have common sense in spades and are quick on their feet.

"They will require stamina, be industrious and have a sense of humour, but ultimately bring solutions, not problems, to either customers or the park directors.

“You will meet plenty of interesting people and if you like building things, planting things or selling things (hopefully all three) this could well be the job for you.”

- Contact Mark Goodson at [email protected] for the job description and detailed renumeration package, together with a CV.