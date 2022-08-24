Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-day format was introduced as part as the show organisers’ Covid response in 2021 and 2022 and after careful consideration following this year’s show, the overriding feeling was to return to a one-day event.

The Driffield Agricultural Society will be celebrating its 147th Show next year and will once again celebrate the area’s agricultural heritage while also taking the time to embrace new developments.

There will still be a wide range of activities, displays, educational content and demonstrations available, designed to suit everyone regardless of age or interests.

An exhibitor in the Heavy Horse section of Driffield Show.

There will be plenty of opportunities for those enjoying a spot of retail therapy, with the aim to have the usual 450 trade stands to choose from, ranging from lifestyle and fashion, to crafts and local produce.