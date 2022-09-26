Drink driver flips car into Ryedale garden whilst three times over limit

The incident happened in Yedingham on Saturday September 24, during the night.

A driver lost control of his vehicle which landed sideways in a garden.

Police breathalised the driver, who was three times over the limit.

A drunk driver crashed into a garden in a Ryedale village over the weekend.

The limit is 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath, and the driver blew 104.

Nobody was injured, including a dog which was travelling inside the vehicle.

North Yorkshire Police said the crash follows a similar incident three weeks ago, when another vehicle cradshed on the same corner.

Police have shared the story to social media with a prompt to not drink and drive.

"Thinking of popping out for a couple of drinks later?