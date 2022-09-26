Drink driver flips car into Ryedale garden whilst three times over limit
A drink-driver has been arrested after crashing into a Ryedale garden prompting police warning not to drink and drive.
The incident happened in Yedingham on Saturday September 24, during the night.
A driver lost control of his vehicle which landed sideways in a garden.
Police breathalised the driver, who was three times over the limit.
Most Popular
The limit is 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath, and the driver blew 104.
Nobody was injured, including a dog which was travelling inside the vehicle.
North Yorkshire Police said the crash follows a similar incident three weeks ago, when another vehicle cradshed on the same corner.
Police have shared the story to social media with a prompt to not drink and drive.
"Thinking of popping out for a couple of drinks later?
"Please don’t let this happen to you. Don’t drink and drive.”