Driver of Coastliner's Whitby to Leeds 'most scenic route' named UK's top bus driver

A Coastliner bus driver who is one of the best-known faces on Britain’s Most Scenic Bus Route, has earned a coveted title of Top National Bus Driver at the UK Bus Awards.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mariusz Losinski, 29, was crowned as the nation’s number one bus driver in a glittering ceremony in London, widely recognised as the Oscars of the UK bus industry.

A second gold was also awarded to Transdev for its unique marketing campaign, De-Stressing The Bus, which delivered a 15 per cent rise in customer numbers on its routes across the North in the 12 months to the end of June this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coastliner’s 840 route which runs between Leeds and Whitby, was named Britain’s Most Scenic Bus Route in a national poll of bus users – and regular passengers will recognise Mariusz as he transports them across the moors.

Coastliner bus driver Mariusz Losinski (centre) with his Gold award as Top National Bus Driver. BBC News presenter Jane Hill (left) presented the awards in a glittering ceremony in London, with Robert Jack (right) Managing Editor of award sponsor Passenger Transport.

Based at Coastliner’s depot in Malton, Mariusz has already earned several accolades, including Transdev’s Dream Driver prize in 2016 and its Eco Champion trophy in last year’s company-wide Amazing Awards, which recognise talent across the bus firm’s ten operating bases in Yorkshire and the North West.

And earlier this year, Mariusz was presented with Transdev’s Pride of the North Cup, awarded by nomination from his customers who were impressed by his cool, calm handling of a medical emergency on his bus in the midst of the North York Moors.

Mariusz first came to the UK nine years ago at the age of 20, and after a few months in kitchen work, decided to take to the open road, joining the team at Transdev’s York depot before transferring to Coastliner at Malton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A proud Mariusz said: “I’ve always felt comfortable sitting behind the wheel, and have always liked the contact with people, so I decided to become a bus driver.

Transdev’s team receive the Gold prize at the UK Bus Awards for their innovative ‘De-Stressing The Bus’ marketing campaign. The awards were presented by BBC News presenter Jane Hill.

“I have no secret, but I try to drive the same way as during the first months of my work as a driver.

"From the very beginning, I paid special attention to the safety and comfort of my passengers.

"After eight years of driving for Coastliner, I still try to remember this and not get stuck in a rut.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transdev Operations Director Vitto Pizzuti said: ”Mariusz thoroughly deserves to be the UK’s National Bus Driver of the Year – his relentless attention to delivering the highest quality of service on Britain’s Most Scenic Bus Route has made him a favourite with countless customers.”

Coastliner Operations Manager Kel Pizzuti says Mariusz has all the right qualities to make a first rate driver.

Kel said: “Driving a bus on such a varied network, with congested city streets and narrow moorland roads, is a challenge for any driver – yet Mariusz takes it all in his stride, and always puts his customers first.”

Transdev’s success at the UK Bus Awards was completed with a silver award for its Head of Operations Alan Isherwood, in the Manager of the Year category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan’s 35-year career journey from driving buses to a high-level role managing people and planning, plus safety and service delivery, impressed the judging panel.