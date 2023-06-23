Abbiee’s journey has been told to mark Drowning Prevention Week, which is taking place this week.

At just three years old, while on holiday in Fuerteventura, Abbiee almost drowned, but was saved by her big brother.

On their return from holiday, Abbiee’s mum enrolled her onto lessons in Bridlington.

Abbiee flew through her grades and swam competitively with Bridlington Swimming Club.

Abbiee also worked for a few summers on the beaches in Bridlington as an RNLI Beach Lifeguard.

She then went on to train to become a swimming teacher and enjoyed her years of teaching swimming in Bridlington until she had the opportunity to join the management team at East Riding Leisure Francis Scaife in Pocklington.

In addition to her role as duty manager at Francis Scaife, Abbiee is also a swimming lesson co-ordinator and a lifeguard trainer assessor, where she trains and assesses lifeguards.

She said: “Leisure has always been a big part of my life, from learning to swim in the old Bridlington Leisure World, to then training and gaining experiences with many roles across multiple sites.

“The knowledge I have gained over the years has given me the ambition to continue forward and succeed.”

Councillor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “East Riding Leisure are proud to support, develop and celebrate the success of such an amazing learn to swim journey. Abbiee’s story is uplifting and truly inspiring!

“From casual swimming to swimming lessons, junior lifeguard academy and NPLQ Lifeguard training courses – we have something for everyone and all abilities.”