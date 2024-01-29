North Yorkshire Police issued drugs warrants to two properties in Scarborough as arrests made for drugs offences.

Just after 8am on Friday, January 26, officers from Scarborough, Eastfield and Filey executed simultaneous drugs warrants at two properties on Scalby Road.

The Neighbourhood Policing Team have been working with multi-agency partners over past months to gain intelligence from the community.

Two men were arrested for drugs offences. A 47 year old Scarborough man has since been released under investigation.

Scarborough's Neighbourhood Policing Team remained active around the location throughout the day to offer reassurance and advice to neighbours.

If you have any information about crime in your area, you can call 101, alternatively, you can give anonymous information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.