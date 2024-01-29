Drugs warrants issued to two properties in Scarborough as arrests made
Just after 8am on Friday, January 26, officers from Scarborough, Eastfield and Filey executed simultaneous drugs warrants at two properties on Scalby Road.
The Neighbourhood Policing Team have been working with multi-agency partners over past months to gain intelligence from the community.
Two men were arrested for drugs offences. A 47 year old Scarborough man has since been released under investigation.
Scarborough's Neighbourhood Policing Team remained active around the location throughout the day to offer reassurance and advice to neighbours.
Ref: 12240015447/12240015448