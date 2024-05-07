Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A yacht with two people aboard made a mayday call on Monday May 6 after their propeller became tangled with rope.

They made a call to the Coastguard, who requested Whitby RNLI launch its all weather lifeboat.

At around 10am, the volunteer crew aboard the Shannon class lifeboat, Lois Ivan, made their way two miles north of Whitby to locate the yacht.

Whitby RNLI was called out to a Dutch yacht with two people aboard after their propeller became tangled with rope.

They then rigged up a tow line and safely towed the vessel to Whitby harbour.

The yacht will need to be lifted out at the marina and have the rope removed from the propeller, in order to complete their sail from Holland to Newcastle.

Launch authority Neil Williamson, who is also a member of Whitby Yacht Club, said: “It was an unfortunate incident as otherwise the conditions for sailing were good, but sometimes it is difficult to spot the pot enders and the rope can become tangled around the prop.

“We were pleased to be able to undertake a prompt and safe rescue of the vessel.

“We’d also like to thank the Dutch sailors who have already been to visit the lifeboat this museum and made a donation to the charity.”

Mr Williamson added: “Our advice for anyone on the water is to always carry a means of calling for help.