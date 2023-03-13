East Ayton school children rally round to collect toys for those affected by earthquake in southern Turkey

Turkish man Mehmet Kaya used to live in East Ayton, and villagers were quick to rally to show their support by collecting toys at East Ayton Primary School and Derwent Valley Bridge Community Library.

The idea for the collection came from from retired teacher Jannette Mullineaux, who had makes and distributes toys to children across the world who experience trauma.

Resident, Suzanne Carr, said: “Families in Ayton and beyond were incredibly generous in supporting the collection of preloved soft toys and games.

Mehmet Kaya (front, centre) with someof the toys collected by East Ayton School pupils with Deputy Head Clare Wilborne, Jannette Mullineaux, Lisa Nellist, Suzanne Carr and pupils.

"Over 200 toys were donated which will be transported to children that have lost their homes and all their possessions in the earthquakes.

"The toys were handed over to Mehmet Kaya during a very sensitive and moving school assembly, for onward transportation to Turkey.”

East Ayton Primary School headteacher, Lisa Nellist, said: “As a community village school, we are keen to support the local area in donating items to families affected in Turkey.

"Our children have kindly donated pre-loved toys to provide comfort to children in the affected areas.

"Our thoughts are with all those who are impacted by natural disasters.

“We would like to thank our families at East Ayton Primary School for their continued support and generosity in their charitable donations."

