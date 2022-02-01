East Coast amusement arcade owner’s collection of rare machines to go under the hammer

Some of the arcade lots up for grabs at Spicers Auctioneers this month.

Teddy Clark was from a showman’s family, although they gave up the travelling life in the late 1950s when his father, also called Teddy, set up an arcade in Skipsea.

Teddy junior then opened his own venue in Withernsea.

He grew an arcade business under the banner of Teddy’s Amusements, building up to owning 30 arcades and adult gaming centres across the area.

The six foot tall Cowboy one arm bandit by the Mills Novelty Extraordinaire company.

The collection of arcade memorabilia, including some rare items, will go under the hammer at Spicers Auctioneers, which is based at the Waterways Salerooms in Old Goole, on Friday, February 25.

Auctioneer Andy Spicer said: “With ever-changing customers, trends and technology overhauls of the arcades were frequent over the years. Teddy’s favourite machines were saved and stored when new models came out.

“Teddy actively searched out unusual examples from the East Coast or from friends in the USA.

“Sadly, Teddy passed away in 2017 and the family have now decided to let a new generation enjoy these wonderful relics of a time gone by.

“We have an excellent range of arcadia examples with a rare circa 1908/10 Ben Hur table top spinning wheel machine by Caille Brothers of Detroit, estimate £1,000/£1,500, a six foot tall Cowboy one arm bandit we have nicknamed John Wayne, manufactured by Mills Novelty Extraordinaire company Reno, Nevada ‘John’ is a High Top one cent slot machine, c.1945/55, mounted in a fibreglass cowboy body with wooden arms, estimate £1,500/£2,000.

“There’s also a Teddy’s Funfair ball slot machine with customised decoration, circa 1950/60s at £500/£800 and a Bryans ‘Payramid’ slot machine (1934) a game of skill at £800/£1,200.

“Several more items are projects ideal for renovation or repurposing.”

Go to www.spicersauctioneers.com or telephone 01405 203203 to find out more details about the auction.