The East Riding Archives and Local Studies service, managed by East Riding of Yorkshire Council, have been commended for its standard of work, retaining accreditation status.

The East Riding Archives are located at the Champney Treasure House in Beverley and are custodians of a thousand years of documented heritage in the region. They strive to deliver best professional practice, to ensure that records will be available for future generations.

The service was first awarded accredited status in 2017 and has retained it after an assessment from the Archive Service Accreditation. The service defines good practice and standards, encouraging and supporting the development of the archive service.

The East Riding Archives’ services were reviewed by an on-site assessment visit and by a full overview of the Archives’ organisational health, collections management and work undertaken with stakeholders.

The Accreditation Panel noted that East Riding Archives provides a high quality service, working with a strong baseline of sound premises, good collections management and a well-established user offer.

The Panel also congratulated the archive service on its approach to the management of digital preservation and their creative outreach offer.

Councillor Nick Coultish, East Riding of Yorkshire cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism said "We are incredibly proud that the East Riding Archives Service has retained its accredited status. This achievement reflects the council’s unwavering commitment to preserving and providing access to our region's rich documentary heritage.

The accreditation is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Archives team, ensuring that our collections are managed to the highest standards and remain accessible to all. We look forward to continuing our important work in safeguarding the history and culture of the East Riding for future generations."

Visit https://www.eastridingarchives.co.uk/ for more information.