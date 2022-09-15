East Riding Council buildings to close during state funeral of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as mark of respect
East Riding of Yorkshire Council have announced that all public-facing council buildigns will be closed as a mark of respect to the late Queen on Monday September 19.
On that date, the funeral of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will take place at 11am at Westminster Abbey in London.
The new king, King Charles III, has approved that day as a national bank holiday and in order to allow our staff and residents the opportunity to pay their respects to the late Queen, all public-facing council buildings will close for the day.
Essential services in adult and children’s social care will continue, while bin collections due to take place on Monday will still go ahead.
Information about the services and buildings that will close on Monday can be found at www.eastriding.gov.uk
Books of condolence will be available for people wishing to leave messages and tributes to the Queen at council’s libraries, multi-service centres and customer service centres as well as mobile libraries and online via the Buckingham Palace website –www.royal.uk
On Sunday, 18 September, the following venues will be open for people to sign the books of condolence:
Haltemprice Hub – 10am to 4pm Hornsea Hub – 10am to 4pm Hedon CSC and library – 10am to 4pm Treasure House, Beverley – 10am to 4pm Bridlington central library – 10am to 4pm Goole Library – 10am to 4pm East Riding Leisure Pocklington – 8am to 5.30pm Market Weighton library and CSC – 12noon to 4pm Withernsea Centre – 12noon to 4pm Driffield library – 12noon to 4pm
People wishing to leave floral tributes can do so up until the end of Monday, 19 September at:
Bridlington - Cenotaph Gardens Driffield - Remembrance Gardens Pocklington - Remembrance Gardens Beverley - Hengate Memorial Gardens Beverley - Coronation Gardens Cottingham Memorial Gardens Hornsea Memorial Gardens Howden Garden of Remembrance Goole Memorial Gardens
While the Royal Family will continue with a period of mourning for a further seven days, the national period of mourning will end on Monday.
From Tuesday, 20 September, the council will return to business as usual and all public committee meetings going ahead as normal.