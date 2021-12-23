East Riding Council publishes full list of Christmas and New Year opening times for services
Residents across the East Riding can now access more information about the festive opening hours for all council services.
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 7:45 am
East Riding of Yorkshire Council has published, online, full details of Christmas and New Year opening times for facilities ranging from libraries and leisure centres, to waste and recycling collections, museums and galleries.
The site also includes Sewerby Hall and Gardens, day centres, registration services and customer service centres.
People looking for the information can visit the www.eastriding.gov.uk/xmas-times/ link.
