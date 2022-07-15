East Riding councillors are urging residents to have their say on the masterplan for local development

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Environment and Regeneration Sub-Committee heard the draft Local Plan would go out for a public consultation later this year and end by around December.

Council Planning Portfolio Holder Cllr Claire Holmes said the consultation would give people another opportunity to influence how many homes would be earmarked for their areas.

Planning Committee Chair Cllr Leo Hammond said the Local Plan was one of the most important documents the authority produced and had the greatest impact on locals’ lives.

It comes as work continues to draft the Local Plan which sets out each East Riding area’s share of future homes, commercial and other development until 2039.

Councillors heard the authority would mount a push to get as many locals to comment the draft Local Plan as possible.

It comes after the current Local Plan, drawn up in 2016, expired last year.

Cllr Richard Meredith, chair of the Environment and Regeneration Sub-Committee, said people having their say now would avoid futile battles being waged over planning applications in the future.

Cllr Meredith said: “Ideally we’d want 350,000 contributions to this.

“It’s a significant issue that we shouldn’t be shirking on.

“We get more comments on controversial planning applications than we do on Local Plans.

“Once a Local Plan is adopted, residents are fighting a battle when the war’s already been lost.

“This is the moment, now is the time, engagement in this process could not be more significant and the more the merrier.”

Changes to the Local Plan’s Draft Allocations Document, published last year, include 50 more homes on the site of the former Willerby Manor Hotel, Well Lane, Anlaby.

The homes were added after planning permission was granted for homes on the site.

Bubwith has been allocated 29 homes on land south of Highfield Road.

They come after land east of Breighton Road, previously earmarked for 59 homes, was de-allocated.

The amount of homes earmarked on Cottingham’s Thwaite Hall site has been cut from 95 to 59 following the conversion of the building into accommodation for asylum seekers.

In Brough, the number of homes earmarked for land south of Welton Low Road and land east of Common Lane has gone up from 100 to 150.

Open space on Common Lane has also been set aside for a future development.

Goole’s former rail sidings, in Britannia Way, remain earmarked for transport development but the amount of land set aside has risen from 6.05ha to 7.94ha.

A 47.48ha business site has been added in the land north of Hull Road and east of Staithes Road, in Hedon, after planning permission was granted.

A site allocated for commercial use at Hedon Haven has been cut from 206.69ha to 179.4ha to remove land set aside for the Newton Garth ecological area.

Land west of Thorpe Road, in Howden, has now been bought for employment use so the 48 homes previously earmarked for the site have been removed from the draft Plan.

But the loss of homes there means the number earmarked for 4.4ha of land south of Boothgate has gone up from 16 to 112.

The number of homes set for land northeast of Howden has gone down from 2,200 to 1,865 and the site’s size has reduced from 119.93ha to 109.33ha.

An employment site on land north of Ozone Business Park in Howden has been expanded from 10.7ha to 14.55ha to cope with an expected rise in demand.

Land north of Main Street, Melbourne, which was previously earmarked for 12 homes, has been removed from the draft Plan.

A plot at the front of the Melton Enterprise Park, near North Ferriby, has also been taken out as the site has already been developed.

The number of homes set for East Riding towns and villages in the draft Local Plan:

Committed supply refers to homes set to be built under existing planning permission while residual capacity is the total maximum amount that could be approved during the Local Plan’s lifetime.

The totals do not include the changes listed above and settlements not included below have not been earmarked for development under draft plans.

Aldbrough

Committed supply: 47

Residual capacity: 51

Total: 98

Anlaby, Willerby and Kirk Ella

Committed supply: 534

Residual capacity: 661

Total: 1,195

Beeford

Committed supply: 87

Residual capacity: Two

Total: 89

Beverley

Committed supply: 1,859

Residual capacity: 1,164

Total: 3,023

Brandesburton

Committed supply: 42

Residual capacity: 20

Total: 62

Bridlington

Committed supply: 780

Residual capacity: 2,126

Total: 2,906

Bubwith

Committed supply: 16

Residual capacity: 67

Total: 83

Cherry Burton

Committed supply: 45

Residual capacity: 20

Total: 65

Cottingham

Committed supply: 669

Residual capacity: 248

Total: 917

Driffield

Committed supply: 785

Residual capacity: 1,506

Total: 2,291

Dunswell

No homes are allocated but land east of Beverley Road and south of Raich Carter Way has been earmaked for a Park and Ride facility to serve Hull.

Eastrington

Committed supply: 28

Residual capacity: 16

Total: 44

Elloughton-cum-Brough

Committed supply: 786

Residual capacity: 135

Total: 921

Flamborough

Committed supply: 73

Residual capacity: 58

Total: 131

Gilberdyke and Newport

No homes are allocated but 5.79ha of land in Green Park Business Park is earmarked for commercial development.

Goole

Committed supply: 855

Residual capacity: 0

Total: 855

Hedon

No homes are allocated but 179.4ha in Hedon Haven have been set aside of the expansion of the Port of Hull.

Hessle

Committed supply: 643

Residual capacity: 387

Total: 1,030

Holme on Spalding Moor

Committed supply: 230

Residual capacity: 11

Total: 241

Hornsea

Committed supply: 120

Residual capacity: 588

Total: 708

Howden

Committed supply: 740

Residual capacity: 1,400

Total: 2,140

Hutton Cranswick

Committed supply: 15

Residual capacity: 155

Total: 170

Keyingham

Committed supply: 54

Residual capacity: 180

Total: 234

Kilham

Committed supply: 108

Residual capacity: 0

Total: 108

Leconfield

Committed supply: 83

Residual capacity: 45

Total: 128

Market Weighton

Committed supply: 273

Residual capacity: 587

Total: 860

Melbourne

Committed supply: 19

Residual capacity: 20

Total: 31

Middleton on the Wolds

Committed supply: Six

Residual capacity: 75

Total: 81

Nafferton

Committed supply: 44

Residual capacity: 60

Total: 104

North Cave

Committed supply: 43

Residual capacity: 12

Total: 55

North Ferriby

Committed supply: 14

Residual capacity: 141

Total: 155

Patrington

Committed supply: Three

Residual capacity: 126

Total: 129

Pocklington

Committed supply: 701

Residual capacity: 122

Total: 823

Preston

Committed supply: 98

Residual capacity: 0

Total: 98

Roos

Committed supply: 20

Residual capacity: 10

Total: 30

Skirlaugh

Committed supply: One

Residual capacity: 67

Total: 68

Snaith

Committed supply: 66

Residual capacity: 160

Total: 226

South Cave

Committed supply: 205

Residual capacity: 0

Total: 205

Stamford Bridge

Committed supply: 68

Residual capacity: 0

Total: 68

Swanland

Committed supply: 179

Residual capacity: 0

Total: 179

Walkington

Committed supply: 47

Residual capacity: 14

Total: 61

Wawne

Committed supply: 27

Residual capacity: 0

Total: 27

Wetwang

Committed supply: 24

Residual capacity: 51

Total: 75

Wilberfoss

Committed supply: 27

Residual capacity: 58

Total: 85

Withernsea

Committed supply: 162

Residual capacity: 198

Total: 360

Woodmansey

Committed supply: 64

Residual capacity: 0