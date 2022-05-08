East Riding Council’s campaign to attract more foster carers across the region

Foster Care Fortnight is The Fostering Network’s annual campaign to raise the profile of fostering and show how foster care transforms lives.

There is currently an urgent need for more people to come forward to help care for children and especially teenagers across the East Riding and Hull.

Fostering a teenager is one of the most rewarding roles you may ever take on. We’ve all been teenagers, so we understand how difficult and exciting the world can be at this age.

Teens in foster care are at an age when they can really benefit from the guidance they are given. Your influence can act as a launch pad for them in life and you might be surprised at how quickly you can see a difference.

There is a support package available to East Riding foster carers.

This includes free membership to the gym and classes at East Riding Leisure centres for all members of the household; high quality training and access to qualifications; a generous allowance and annual loyalty payment; practical, social and emotional support; and regular free events exclusively for the council’s foster carers.

Established in 1997, the campaign showcases the commitment, passion and dedication of foster carers. It also supports fostering services to highlight the need for more foster carers. Thousands of new foster families are needed every year to care for children, with the greatest need being for foster carers for older children, sibling groups, disabled children and unaccompanied asylum seeking children.

Running from Monday, May 9 until Sunday, May 22, the theme this year is ‘fostering communities’ and the campaign to shine a light on the many ways people across the fostering community support each other.

Councillor Victoria Aitken, portfolio holder for children and young people’s education, health and wellbeing at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Foster carers and their families are exceptional people.

“If you have the desire to help and can give the time, energy and commitment, I would strongly recommend you come along to one of the council’s drop in events so you can have a chat with the team and find out how you can become involved in the much-needed and highly valued role as foster carer for East Riding children. On offer is an excellent support package and excellent training opportunities.”

For details of further information events or to request an information pack visit www.eastriding.gov.uk/fostering