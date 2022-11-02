East Riding Council’s cost of living help for in-work struggling households

Council leader, Cllr Jonathan Owen, said the authority aimed to help those in work struggling amid the cost of living crisis.

East Riding Council’s Cabinet heard the grants, worth around £790,000 in total, were coming along with winter clothing allowances, boiler and fuel funding and other measures for eligible households.

The measure is part of the council’s latest Household Support Fund, worth more than £2m, which has been drawn up to tackle issues set to become more severe with winter. The fund is backed by Government cash, after it was extended from October to March next year to help councils tackle the deepening cost of living crisis.

Councillors heard the new £400 grants would be open to single households who are working, not getting benefits and who make less than £26,000-a-year and have no savings.

Family households who are working, not getting benefits and with a total income of less than £31,000 without savings will also be able to apply.

Grants are also set to be given to households with people who have long term health conditions.

Council revenues lead Gillian Barley said officials were working on how the application process would work.

She added the council had to open it to applications, which would be in two windows, because officials were trying to reach people who were not in the welfare system.

The payments are due to help an estimated 10,000 children, including around 1,200 who are thought to be eligible for free school meals but whose families have not claimed support.

Cllr Owen said the authority was trying to be innovative in finding ways to help people through the cost of living crisis.

The leader said: “It’s incredibly difficult to decide how to distribute funding because there will never be enough to go around for everyone.

“But the work that’s been put into this will be well received, because it’s not just people on benefits who need help its also the struggling working poor who aren’t used to coming forward.

