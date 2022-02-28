East Riding Council’s tax rebate conundrum as it gets £150 to households with no bank details

An East Riding Council spokesperson said County Hall officials were working to find the most effective and efficient means of getting the rebate to those without a direct debit.

The spokesperson added affected locals would be informed once more details on a scheme to get the money to them has been drawn up.

It comes as questions have been raised as to how the £150 council tax rebate would be paid to those who do not use direct debits.

Councils plan to pay the rebate, unveiled by Chancellor Rishi Sunak earlier this month, to locals directly into their bank accounts.

But a spokesperson said it does not have direct debit details for some 30,000 locals who pay council tax by other means.

An East Riding Council spokesperson said it received guidance from the Government on Wednesday, February 23 setting out the verification process for the rebates and how to stop fraud.

The spokesperson said: “The guidance also provided some options around how we may pay those without a direct debit account.

“We are still working through the detailed guidance with the hope that we can find a method which is both efficient and effective for our residents and the council.